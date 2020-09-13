Short Interest in Euronext NV (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) Declines By 62.6%

Euronext NV (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,900 shares, a drop of 62.6% from the August 15th total of 88,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 329.0 days.

EUXTF stock remained flat at $$118.30 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 840. Euronext has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $118.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.09.

Several research firms have issued reports on EUXTF. Barclays downgraded Euronext from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Euronext in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Euronext in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Euronext in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, ING Group lowered Euronext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Euronext has an average rating of “Buy”.

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues; and cash trading services, which include the provision of various marketplaces for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to directly buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

