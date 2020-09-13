Short Interest in Getinge AB (OTCMKTS:HUSQF) Decreases By 59.0%

Getinge AB (OTCMKTS:HUSQF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 465,300 shares, a drop of 59.0% from the August 15th total of 1,134,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 775.5 days.
OTCMKTS HUSQF traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,102. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.28. Getinge has a 52-week low of $4.45 and a 52-week high of $11.00.
Getinge Company Profile
