Short Interest in Getinge AB (OTCMKTS:HUSQF) Decreases By 59.0%

Getinge AB (OTCMKTS:HUSQF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 465,300 shares, a drop of 59.0% from the August 15th total of 1,134,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 775.5 days.

OTCMKTS HUSQF traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,102. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.28. Getinge has a 52-week low of $4.45 and a 52-week high of $11.00.

Get Getinge alerts:

Getinge Company Profile

Husqvarna AB (publ) produces and sells outdoor power and garden watering products worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Husqvarna, Gardena, and Construction. The Husqvarna division offers handheld products, such as chainsaws, brush cutters, trimmers, and leaf blowers; wheeled products, such as front riders, garden tractors, zero-turn mowers, walk-behind mowers, and snow throwers; robotic lawn mowers; and accessories and spare parts.

Featured Article: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Getinge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getinge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.