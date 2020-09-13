Short Interest in Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) Increases By 70.5%

Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, an increase of 70.5% from the August 15th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Green Plains Partners by 2.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 313,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 6,622 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Green Plains Partners during the first quarter worth $161,000. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Green Plains Partners during the first quarter worth $546,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Green Plains Partners by 272.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 149,361 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 109,258 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Green Plains Partners during the second quarter worth $280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Green Plains Partners alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GPP shares. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Green Plains Partners in a report on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine cut Green Plains Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Green Plains Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GPP traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,924. Green Plains Partners has a fifty-two week low of $3.47 and a fifty-two week high of $14.81. The company has a market capitalization of $156.19 million, a P/E ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.21.

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. Green Plains Partners had a negative return on equity of 55.15% and a net margin of 50.37%. The business had revenue of $20.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.80 million. Equities analysts predict that Green Plains Partners will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Green Plains Partners

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage tanks, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. The company owns or leases 32 ethanol storage facilities and approximately 49 acres of land.

See Also: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.