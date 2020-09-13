Short Interest in HANG LUNG PROPE/S (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) Decreases By 60.3%

HANG LUNG PROPE/S (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a drop of 60.3% from the August 15th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of HLPPY stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.87. 16,061 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,725. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. HANG LUNG PROPE/S has a 1-year low of $8.77 and a 1-year high of $14.33.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a $0.097 dividend. This is an increase from HANG LUNG PROPE/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th.

Hang Lung Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property investment, development, and management activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Leasing in Mainland China, Property Leasing in Hong Kong, and Property Sales in Hong Kong segments.

