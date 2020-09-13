Short Interest in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Expands By 426.5%

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 154,800 shares, a growth of 426.5% from the August 15th total of 29,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 595,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISTB traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 437,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,890. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.11. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.53 and a 12 month high of $51.81.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 62,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,363,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000.

