Short Interest in KINGFISHER PLC/SH (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Rises By 70.0%

KINGFISHER PLC/SH (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 70.0% from the August 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 827,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

KGFHY stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,705. KINGFISHER PLC/SH has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $7.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.05. The stock has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.60.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of KINGFISHER PLC/SH in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Citigroup lowered shares of KINGFISHER PLC/SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of KINGFISHER PLC/SH from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of KINGFISHER PLC/SH in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of KINGFISHER PLC/SH from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies DIY and home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom and continental Europe. The company operates approximately 1,300 stores in 10 countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, and Koctas brands.

