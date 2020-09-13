Short Interest in MITSUBISHI ESTA/ADR (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Drops By 59.6%

MITSUBISHI ESTA/ADR (OTCMKTS:MITEY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a decrease of 59.6% from the August 15th total of 35,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 88,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MITSUBISHI ESTA/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th.

MITEY stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,188. MITSUBISHI ESTA/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $11.29 and a fifty-two week high of $20.73. The stock has a market cap of $21.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.46.

MITSUBISHI ESTA/ADR (OTCMKTS:MITEY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that MITSUBISHI ESTA/ADR will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About MITSUBISHI ESTA/ADR

Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate activities in Japan and internationally. The company engages in the development, leasing, property management, and sale of office buildings. It also operates outlets and other retail facilities; offers services for various needs of condominiums, custom-built housing, purchase and sales, leasing, brokerage areas, renovations, and management; and develops office building, residential, commercial facility, and other real estate properties.

