Short Interest in NCC Group PLC (OTCMKTS:NCCGF) Declines By 50.0%

NCC Group PLC (OTCMKTS:NCCGF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the August 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of NCC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th.

Get NCC Group alerts:

Shares of NCC Group stock remained flat at $$2.31 during trading hours on Friday. NCC Group has a 1 year low of $1.92 and a 1 year high of $2.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.42.

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Escrow and Assurance. It offers software escrow solutions that include escrow agreements, software verification, secure verification, software as a service assured, Internet corporation for assigned names and numbers compliance, and software risk assessment solutions.

Read More: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for NCC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.