Short Interest in Nuveen Municipal High Income Oppty Fund (NYSE:NMZ) Declines By 61.3%

Nuveen Municipal High Income Oppty Fund (NYSE:NMZ) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a decline of 61.3% from the August 15th total of 24,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 216,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NMZ. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Oppty Fund in the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Nuveen Municipal High Income Oppty Fund by 103.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 63,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 32,106 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen Municipal High Income Oppty Fund during the first quarter valued at $237,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Nuveen Municipal High Income Oppty Fund by 2.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 288,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after purchasing an additional 6,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Nuveen Municipal High Income Oppty Fund by 813.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 292,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 260,246 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:NMZ traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.49. 115,856 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,015. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.99. Nuveen Municipal High Income Oppty Fund has a 12-month low of $9.25 and a 12-month high of $15.00.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.062 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Oppty Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities.

