Short Interest in OTCMKTS:ODYY (OTCMKTS:ODYY) Decreases By 61.6%

OTCMKTS:ODYY (OTCMKTS:ODYY) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a drop of 61.6% from the August 15th total of 42,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ODYY traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.27. 6,479 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,471. OTCMKTS:ODYY has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $8.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.43.

OTCMKTS:ODYY Company Profile

Odyssey Group International, Inc focuses on selling, marketing, and distributing medical devices. It intends to offer CardioMap, a non-invasive testing for heart disease. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Irvine, California.

