Short Interest in Oxford Square Capital Corp (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Drops By 49.3%

Oxford Square Capital Corp (NASDAQ:OXSQ) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 107,100 shares, a drop of 49.3% from the August 15th total of 211,300 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 282,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
NASDAQ:OXSQ traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.59. The stock had a trading volume of 139,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,828. Oxford Square Capital has a twelve month low of $2.04 and a twelve month high of $6.42. The stock has a market cap of $128.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.98.
Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). Oxford Square Capital had a positive return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 182.92%. The firm had revenue of $8.26 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Oxford Square Capital will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OXSQ shares. ValuEngine cut Oxford Square Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th.
About Oxford Square Capital
Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.
Featured Story: Oversold
Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Square Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Square Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.