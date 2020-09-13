Short Interest in Oxford Square Capital Corp (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Drops By 49.3%

Oxford Square Capital Corp (NASDAQ:OXSQ) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 107,100 shares, a drop of 49.3% from the August 15th total of 211,300 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 282,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

NASDAQ:OXSQ traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.59. The stock had a trading volume of 139,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,828. Oxford Square Capital has a twelve month low of $2.04 and a twelve month high of $6.42. The stock has a market cap of $128.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.98.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). Oxford Square Capital had a positive return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 182.92%. The firm had revenue of $8.26 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Oxford Square Capital will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OXSQ. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Oxford Square Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 213,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 14,590 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 610.0% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 83,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 71,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OXSQ shares. ValuEngine cut Oxford Square Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th.

About Oxford Square Capital

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

