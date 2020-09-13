Short Interest in Standard Life Aberdeen PLC (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) Declines By 58.5%

Standard Life Aberdeen PLC (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 244,900 shares, a decline of 58.5% from the August 15th total of 589,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 87.5 days.

Standard Life Aberdeen stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $3.02. 1,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,285. Standard Life Aberdeen has a twelve month low of $2.01 and a twelve month high of $4.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.18.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SLFPF shares. Barclays cut shares of Standard Life Aberdeen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Standard Life Aberdeen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Standard Life Aberdeen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

