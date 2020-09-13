SI-Bone Inc (NASDAQ:SIBN) Short Interest Down 60.7% in August

SI-Bone Inc (NASDAQ:SIBN) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 404,800 shares, a drop of 60.7% from the August 15th total of 1,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In related news, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total transaction of $52,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,333,927.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael A. Pisetsky sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,631 shares of company stock valued at $3,611,603 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Get SI-Bone alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SI-Bone during the first quarter worth approximately $16,507,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of SI-Bone by 165.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 780,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,329,000 after purchasing an additional 486,924 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SI-Bone by 22.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,241,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,786,000 after purchasing an additional 226,176 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new position in shares of SI-Bone in the first quarter valued at $2,375,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of SI-Bone by 37.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 671,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,020,000 after purchasing an additional 182,429 shares during the period. 66.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SI-Bone stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $21.90. 169,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,478. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.67. The company has a current ratio of 13.18, a quick ratio of 12.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $627.00 million, a PE ratio of -12.66 and a beta of 1.46. SI-Bone has a 1-year low of $7.20 and a 1-year high of $23.10.

SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $14.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.48 million. SI-Bone had a negative net margin of 68.27% and a negative return on equity of 51.27%. Research analysts expect that SI-Bone will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SIBN. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of SI-Bone from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of SI-Bone from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of SI-Bone in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SI-Bone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SI-Bone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, SI-Bone currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.43.

About SI-Bone

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system in the United States and Internationally. It offers iFuse, an implant system to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for SI-Bone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SI-Bone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.