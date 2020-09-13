Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE:SAH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE:SAH) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th.

Sonic Automotive has increased its dividend by 100.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Sonic Automotive has a payout ratio of 11.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Sonic Automotive to earn $4.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.6%.

Shares of SAH stock opened at $40.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Sonic Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $46.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.89 and a beta of 2.78.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.33. Sonic Automotive had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a positive return on equity of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sonic Automotive will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sonic Automotive news, CEO David Bruton Smith sold 10,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total value of $493,336.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,865 shares in the company, valued at $17,481,075.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Heath Byrd sold 11,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $417,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 141,801 shares in the company, valued at $4,963,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 81,445 shares of company stock worth $3,262,467. 33.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SAH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Sonic Automotive from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sonic Automotive from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sonic Automotive from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sonic Automotive in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Sonic Automotive from $27.50 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

