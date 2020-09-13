S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) Position Lessened by Jackson Square Capital LLC

Jackson Square Capital LLC decreased its stake in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 971 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in S&P Global by 179.7% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 179 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its stake in S&P Global by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPGI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on S&P Global from $339.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on S&P Global from $331.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on S&P Global from $260.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $396.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $353.54.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.44, for a total transaction of $10,543,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,902,091.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Courtney Geduldig sold 932 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $330,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,040 shares in the company, valued at $3,564,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,710 shares of company stock worth $15,363,454. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded up $4.31 on Friday, reaching $348.79. The company had a trading volume of 681,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,104. S&P Global Inc has a twelve month low of $186.05 and a twelve month high of $379.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $353.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $309.52.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.64. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,072.73% and a net margin of 36.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 25th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.12%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

