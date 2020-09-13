Spectrum Global Solutions Inc (OTCMKTS:SGSI) Short Interest Update

Spectrum Global Solutions Inc (OTCMKTS:SGSI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decline of 61.7% from the August 15th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,174,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of SGSI stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.09. 774,560 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 463,799. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.22. Spectrum Global Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $11.76.

Get Spectrum Global Solutions alerts:

Spectrum Global Solutions (OTCMKTS:SGSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 29th. The company reported ($5.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.13 million for the quarter.

Spectrum Global Solutions, Inc provides services and infrastructure solutions to the telecommunications industry, utility entities, and enterprises sectors primarily in Canada, the United States, Puerto Rico, Guam, and the Caribbean. The company's engineering, design, construction, installation, and maintenance services support the build-out, maintenance, upgrade, and operation of fiber optic, Ethernet, copper, wireless, wireline, utility, and enterprise networks.

Featured Story: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Global Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Global Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.