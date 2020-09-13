Summit Street Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Summit Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 31,645 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,893,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 17.3% in the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 4.4% in the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,748 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY lifted its position in shares of Intel by 0.8% in the first quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY now owns 24,134 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 3.7% in the second quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 1.9% in the first quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 10,902 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 64.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INTC stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.28. The company had a trading volume of 29,309,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,402,202. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.52 and its 200 day moving average is $56.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.71. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.63 and a 12 month high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.54 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.10%.

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total value of $137,168.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,459,661.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,021 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $401,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 293,594 shares in the company, valued at $14,679,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,109 shares of company stock worth $568,933. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Intel from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.15.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

