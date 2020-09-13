TAIWAN FD INC/SH (NYSE:TWN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

TAIWAN FD INC/SH (NYSE:TWN) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 57.6% from the August 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of TWN stock traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $23.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,152. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.99 and its 200-day moving average is $20.35. TAIWAN FD INC/SH has a fifty-two week low of $13.75 and a fifty-two week high of $25.69.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TAIWAN FD INC/SH during the second quarter valued at $832,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in TAIWAN FD INC/SH by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 397,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,542,000 after purchasing an additional 13,748 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. raised its holdings in TAIWAN FD INC/SH by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 144,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 4,890 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital raised its holdings in TAIWAN FD INC/SH by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 100,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 9,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSS LLC IL raised its holdings in TAIWAN FD INC/SH by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 88,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 7,280 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

The Taiwan Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JF International Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Taiwan. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental analysis focusing on such factors as overall growth prospects, competitive position in the respective industry, technology, research, and development, productivity, labor costs, raw material costs and sources, profit margins, return on investment, capital resources, government regulation, and management to create its portfolio.

