Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) Raises Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.037 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

Teck Resources has increased its dividend by 96.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Teck Resources has a payout ratio of 23.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Teck Resources to earn $1.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.15 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.4%.

Shares of NYSE TECK opened at $13.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.31 and a 200-day moving average of $9.82. Teck Resources has a fifty-two week low of $5.60 and a fifty-two week high of $19.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Teck Resources had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a positive return on equity of 3.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Teck Resources will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TECK shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.53.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

