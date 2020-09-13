Tezos (XTZ) Trading Up 1.2% Over Last 7 Days

Tezos (CURRENCY:XTZ) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 13th. Tezos has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion and $232.46 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tezos coin can now be purchased for about $2.59 or 0.00024977 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tezos has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Insolar (XNS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004067 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

Tezos (CRYPTO:XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2017. Tezos’ total supply is 743,089,290 coins. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com . The official message board for Tezos is www.tezos.ch . Tezos’ official Twitter account is @Tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Tezos is /r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

