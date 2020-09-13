TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) Shares Purchased by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 10.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 482,757 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,160 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies accounts for 1.2% of Advisors Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $24,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 53.9% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 637 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 63.7% in the second quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 596 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 293.8% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 634 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 46.0% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 844 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TJX. UBS Group boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.72.

Shares of TJX Companies stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,841,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,378,094. TJX Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $32.72 and a twelve month high of $64.95. The stock has a market cap of $64.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.00, a P/E/G ratio of 29.19 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.45 and a 200-day moving average of $51.82.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The company’s revenue was down 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TJX Companies Inc will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 22,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $1,233,210.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,796,375.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

Read More: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.