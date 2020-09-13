ToaCoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $8.00 (TOA)

ToaCoin (CURRENCY:TOA) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 13th. In the last seven days, ToaCoin has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ToaCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including C-CEX, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. ToaCoin has a market cap of $928,721.13 and approximately $8.00 worth of ToaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

ToaCoin Coin Profile

ToaCoin (CRYPTO:TOA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 9th, 2017. ToaCoin’s total supply is 9,361,725,054 coins and its circulating supply is 8,994,021,185 coins. ToaCoin’s official Twitter account is @toacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ToaCoin’s official website is www.toacoin.com . The Reddit community for ToaCoin is /r/TOACoin_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling ToaCoin

ToaCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ToaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ToaCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ToaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

