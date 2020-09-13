Two Sigma Securities LLC Makes New $27,000 Investment in CHF Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:CHFS)

Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CHF Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:CHFS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 55,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned 0.12% of CHF Solutions at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHFS. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of CHF Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Searle & CO. boosted its position in shares of CHF Solutions by 633.3% during the 1st quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 95,000 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in CHF Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Get CHF Solutions alerts:

NASDAQ CHFS traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.32. The company had a trading volume of 4,060,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,764,984. The company has a market cap of $14.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.52. CHF Solutions Inc has a 1-year low of $0.28 and a 1-year high of $2.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.56 and a 200-day moving average of $0.47.

CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.09. CHF Solutions had a negative return on equity of 295.29% and a negative net margin of 285.45%. Sell-side analysts expect that CHF Solutions Inc will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHFS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Maxim Group assumed coverage on CHF Solutions in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CHF Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

CHF Solutions Profile

CHF Solutions, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the provision of solutions for patients suffering from fluid overload. The company's commercial product is the Aquadex FlexFlow system, which is indicated for temporary ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy, and extended ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and require hospitalization.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CHF Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:CHFS).

Receive News & Ratings for CHF Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHF Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.