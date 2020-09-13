Two Sigma Securities LLC Makes New Investment in Hoth Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HOTH)

Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Hoth Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HOTH) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Hoth Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOTH. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hoth Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Hoth Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hoth Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hoth Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hoth Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $28,000. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Hoth Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th.

HOTH traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.29. 315,082 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,341. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.05. Hoth Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.14 and a fifty-two week high of $7.25.

Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06). Equities analysts forecast that Hoth Therapeutics Inc will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Hoth Therapeutics Company Profile

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing targeted therapeutics for atopic dermatitis. It intends to use the BioLexa Platform to develop 2 topical cream products that treat eczema and reduces post-procedure infections for patients undergoing aesthetic dermatology procedures.

