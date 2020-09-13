Ultra Price Hits $0.18 (UOS)

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. During the last seven days, Ultra has traded down 1.2% against the dollar. One Ultra token can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00001754 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ultra has a total market capitalization of $50.59 million and $846,112.00 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,376.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $220.49 or 0.02124839 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001740 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.38 or 0.00755307 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000036 BTC.

USDx stablecoin (USDX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008734 BTC.

dForce USDx (USDX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009643 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002306 BTC.

About Ultra

Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra's total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 277,981,442 tokens.

The official website for Ultra is ultra.io

Ultra Token Trading

Ultra can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

