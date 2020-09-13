Unify (UNIFY) Tops 1-Day Volume of $2,514.00

Unify (CURRENCY:UNIFY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 13th. Unify has a total market cap of $227,008.79 and approximately $2,514.00 worth of Unify was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Unify has traded 28.7% higher against the dollar. One Unify coin can now be bought for $0.0125 or 0.00000120 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, Mercatox, Cryptopia and CoinExchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.73 or 0.00459955 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00011849 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000452 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003897 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003444 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000447 BTC.

About Unify

Unify (UNIFY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 14th, 2017. Unify’s total supply is 18,185,085 coins. The official website for Unify is www.unify.today . Unify’s official Twitter account is @unifycrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Unify is /r/UnifyCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Unify Coin Trading

Unify can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Mercatox, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unify directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unify should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unify using one of the exchanges listed above.

