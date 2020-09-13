Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC Acquires 236 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,154 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cabana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 589.5% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $52,000.

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $306.98. 3,689,689 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,451,495. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $309.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $278.40. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $200.55 and a twelve month high of $329.67.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

