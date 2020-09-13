Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV)

Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 888,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,788,000 after acquiring an additional 28,493 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 183,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,041,000 after buying an additional 5,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after buying an additional 9,626 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:ACWV traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $91.79. 191,132 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF has a 12-month low of $77.01 and a 12-month high of $88.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.01.

