Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 87.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,934 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,983 shares during the quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.8% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 15,028 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.3% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 17,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.0% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,431 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.9% in the second quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 28,933 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 47,849 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. 60.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Perry M. Waughtal sold 59,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $832,514.21. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 299,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,181,123.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William A. Smith bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.96 per share, for a total transaction of $97,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,094.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 680,233 shares of company stock worth $9,598,573. Corporate insiders own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMI traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.82. 17,232,057 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,140,394. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.02 billion, a PE ratio of 183.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.97. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 52-week low of $9.42 and a 52-week high of $22.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.07.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 1.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 31st. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.53%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on KMI shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. US Capital Advisors cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.06.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

