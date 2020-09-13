Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,402 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up about 1.3% of Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5,384.6% during the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 252.7% in the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,771,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,106,272. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.80. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $38.83 and a 52-week high of $59.56.

