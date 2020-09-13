Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC Has $129,000 Position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM)

Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 52,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,366,000 after buying an additional 17,650 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,325,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $404,301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601,528 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 95.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 6,106 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 6,985 shares during the period. Finally, Partners Value Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Partners Value Investments LP now owns 128,758,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,236,156,000 after purchasing an additional 42,919,512 shares during the period. 59.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Asset Management stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,764,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,813,082. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Brookfield Asset Management Inc has a 12 month low of $21.57 and a 12 month high of $45.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.03. The company has a market capitalization of $51.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.26 and a beta of 1.08.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.86). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 0.78% and a net margin of 1.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Inc will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.75%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Monday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. ValuEngine raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.54.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

