Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC Has $238,000 Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 7 shares during the period. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wintrust Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 978 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,045 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,245,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 132 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 78.3% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,786,000 after acquiring an additional 5,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 14,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,383,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GOOGL. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,650.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,750.00 price target (up previously from $1,575.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,662.16.

Shares of GOOGL traded down $10.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,515.76. 1,532,698 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,658,135. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $1,726.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,548.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,392.60. The company has a market cap of $1,030.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

