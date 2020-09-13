Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC Has $293,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $236,000. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 638,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,313,000 after purchasing an additional 11,132 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 9,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 181,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,414,000 after purchasing an additional 15,048 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $102.48. 361,401 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 575,601. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $102.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.30. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $67.66 and a twelve month high of $122.20.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

