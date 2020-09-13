Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC Has $3.19 Million Holdings in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 81,145 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the quarter. Altria Group makes up approximately 2.7% of Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 5,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 23,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 62.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on MO shares. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays cut Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.36.

Shares of Altria Group stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.59. 9,273,502 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,403,237. The stock has a market cap of $81.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. Altria Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $30.95 and a fifty-two week high of $51.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.20.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a positive return on equity of 109.11%. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Altria Group Inc will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.89%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.62%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

