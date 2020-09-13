Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,898 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,448,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,177,000 after acquiring an additional 65,125 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 355.6% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,109,000 after buying an additional 12,410 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 146,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,734,000 after buying an additional 54,929 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $820,000.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $335.38. The stock had a trading volume of 3,490,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,260,366. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $220.28 and a 12-month high of $360.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $337.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $304.18.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

