Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC Invests $29,000 in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWP. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Anderson Fisher LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,428.6% in the second quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 64.5% in the second quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $47,000.

Shares of IWP stock traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $164.41. 649,903 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,072. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $101.93 and a 52 week high of $180.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $170.84 and its 200-day moving average is $150.79.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

