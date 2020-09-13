Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF during the first quarter worth about $40,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF during the second quarter worth about $74,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF during the second quarter worth about $81,000.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $55.02. The company had a trading volume of 301,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,296. VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF has a 52-week low of $35.00 and a 52-week high of $58.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.84.

