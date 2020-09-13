Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC Purchases 113 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 261 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 65.0% during the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Motco grew its position in Netflix by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Lucia Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Netflix by 325.0% in the 1st quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 85 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in Netflix by 688.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 71 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Netflix by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. 80.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

NFLX stock traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $482.03. The company had a trading volume of 5,030,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,091,847. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $252.28 and a 12-month high of $575.37. The company has a market capitalization of $212.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $499.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $437.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 33.32%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 57,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.40, for a total transaction of $26,477,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,477,024. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 4,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $2,698,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,530,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 248,524 shares of company stock valued at $121,935,040 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NFLX shares. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, July 17th. BofA Securities cut their target price on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $530.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $485.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a $500.00 target price on shares of Netflix and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $488.33.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Story: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.