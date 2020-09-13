Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,409 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for about 4.4% of Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $5,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,308,000. Frontier Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $797,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 21.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 829,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,675,000 after purchasing an additional 146,023 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 171,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,541,000 after buying an additional 1,921 shares during the period. Finally, Peoples Bank OH lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 22,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VYM traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,690,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,170,099. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.97 and a 200 day moving average of $79.06. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $60.07 and a twelve month high of $94.86.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.