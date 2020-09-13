Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC Sells 280 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,463,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,772,849,000 after buying an additional 3,999,170 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 48.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,789,573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,105,267,000 after buying an additional 3,191,724 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,844,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,892,530,000 after buying an additional 1,429,765 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 355.5% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 837,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $522,617,000 after buying an additional 654,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 54.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,214,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $593,085,000 after buying an additional 428,361 shares in the last quarter. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $619.00 to $611.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $559.00 to $734.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $584.46.

REGN stock traded down $5.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $544.75. 814,109 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 651,455. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.50. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $271.37 and a 1 year high of $664.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $609.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $564.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.59 by $1.57. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.30% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.02 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 28.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director George L. Sing sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $612.06, for a total value of $6,120,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,222,428.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.46, for a total transaction of $455,504.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,973 shares in the company, valued at $15,689,369.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 166,884 shares of company stock worth $101,905,916. 11.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

