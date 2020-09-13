Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC Sells 500 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK)

Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) by 50.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 500 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DECK. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 0.8% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,343 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 0.7% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 13,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 59.3% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 344 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 8.8% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,371 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period.

DECK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $205.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Deckers Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.13.

NYSE:DECK traded up $4.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $203.21. The company had a trading volume of 384,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,170. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $208.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.88. Deckers Outdoor Corp has a fifty-two week low of $78.70 and a fifty-two week high of $225.70.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $283.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.52 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 26.64% and a net margin of 13.44%. Equities analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Corp will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael F. Devine III sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.40, for a total value of $1,117,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,367,816.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas Garcia sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.86, for a total value of $97,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,212,288.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,032 shares of company stock worth $7,468,150 in the last quarter. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

