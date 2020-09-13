Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC Sells 55 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000.

Shares of IVW traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $228.32. 567,980 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 854,109. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $140.84 and a 1 year high of $250.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $230.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.19.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

