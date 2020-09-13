Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC Sells 589 Shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 589 shares during the period. Duke Energy accounts for 3.1% of Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $3,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 3.5% during the second quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 3,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 21,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. 63.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DUK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, BofA Securities raised shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.47.

Shares of DUK stock traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.03. The company had a trading volume of 3,196,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,013,137. The firm has a market cap of $61.06 billion, a PE ratio of 29.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.55. Duke Energy Corp has a one year low of $62.13 and a one year high of $103.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.22.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.965 dividend. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 76.28%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

