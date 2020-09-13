Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC Sells 647 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,639 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 647 shares during the period. CVS Health makes up about 3.6% of Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jackson Square Capital LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 56.5% in the second quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,940 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,955 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC now owns 8,880 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 296.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,410,037 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $218,618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in CVS Health by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 134,456 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $8,736,000 after acquiring an additional 16,169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

CVS stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.40. 11,589,614 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,136,621. CVS Health Corp has a 12 month low of $52.04 and a 12 month high of $77.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $75.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.71. CVS Health had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $65.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CVS. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.60.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

