WCM Investment Management LLC Buys 163,317 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,745,948 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 163,317 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $134,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CHD. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,797,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,337,000 after acquiring an additional 289,753 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 486,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,244,000 after acquiring an additional 25,652 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 155,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,999,000 after acquiring an additional 5,158 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV purchased a new position in Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter valued at $289,000. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CHD traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.87. 914,701 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,118,005. The company has a market capitalization of $22.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.81 and a 200 day moving average of $78.22. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.98 and a twelve month high of $98.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 15.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.87%.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 15,504 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.28, for a total transaction of $1,477,221.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,250,631.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 9,640 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.70, for a total value of $932,188.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,930,615.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 185,458 shares of company stock valued at $17,013,699. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Church & Dwight from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Argus assumed coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Church & Dwight from $86.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Church & Dwight currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.31.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

