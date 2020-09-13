WCM Investment Management LLC Buys 25,653 Shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 258,167 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,653 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $149,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 1,923 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,007 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $625.00 to $695.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $674.00 to $790.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $654.64.

Shares of SHW traded up $6.08 on Friday, reaching $708.74. 473,575 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,330. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.21. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 12 month low of $325.43 and a 12 month high of $712.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $662.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $568.29.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.69 by $1.41. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 53.67%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 22.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 20th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 25.38%.

In related news, SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 4,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $642.70, for a total transaction of $3,190,362.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,624,267.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 5,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $656.16, for a total transaction of $3,290,642.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,015 shares in the company, valued at $3,290,642.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,261 shares of company stock valued at $21,445,151 in the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

