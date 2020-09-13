WCM Investment Management LLC Buys 502,582 Shares of Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE)

WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE) by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,242,783 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 502,582 shares during the quarter. Ferrari makes up 0.8% of WCM Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. WCM Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.67% of Ferrari worth $212,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ferrari by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Ferrari by 5.7% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Ferrari by 2.5% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ferrari by 3.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ferrari by 2.4% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Shares of RACE traded up $3.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $191.72. The stock had a trading volume of 191,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,276. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 3.97. Ferrari NV has a 12 month low of $127.73 and a 12 month high of $199.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $189.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.52 billion, a PE ratio of 63.27, a PEG ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.91.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Ferrari had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 35.34%. The company had revenue of $571.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ferrari NV will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RACE has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ferrari from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Ferrari in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Ferrari from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Ferrari in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ferrari has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.13.

Ferrari Profile

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

Featured Article: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RACE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.