WCM Investment Management LLC Has $154.21 Million Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 508,589 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 49,885 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Costco Wholesale worth $154,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,418,000. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 11,274 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,271 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,477 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,124 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. 68.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.57, for a total transaction of $349,468.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,432 shares in the company, valued at $8,905,240.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total transaction of $605,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,549,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,889 shares of company stock valued at $7,119,719 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, June 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $298.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $350.42.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $339.13. 1,598,522 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,831,512. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $271.28 and a twelve month high of $363.67. The company has a market cap of $149.73 billion, a PE ratio of 40.57, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $339.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $313.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 34.19%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

