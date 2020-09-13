WCM Investment Management LLC Has $163.17 Million Holdings in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 488,796 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 47,951 shares during the period. Msci accounts for about 0.6% of WCM Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. WCM Investment Management LLC owned 0.58% of Msci worth $163,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in Msci by 512.5% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Msci in the second quarter worth about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Msci by 34.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Msci by 57.7% in the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Msci in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

MSCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Msci from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $383.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Msci in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Msci from $337.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Msci from $346.00 to $501.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Msci from $342.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Msci presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $348.00.

In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.69, for a total value of $1,318,415.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,029,106.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.47, for a total transaction of $868,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 283,045 shares in the company, valued at $98,349,646.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 11,000 shares of company stock worth $3,988,915 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MSCI traded down $3.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $339.25. 529,180 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 371,334. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $366.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $330.25. Msci Inc has a fifty-two week low of $210.34 and a fifty-two week high of $398.49. The firm has a market cap of $28.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.34 and a beta of 0.85.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. Msci had a net margin of 32.14% and a negative return on equity of 268.97%. The firm had revenue of $409.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Msci Inc will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a positive change from Msci’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. Msci’s dividend payout ratio is 48.45%.

Msci Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

