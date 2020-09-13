WCM Investment Management LLC Has $194.15 Million Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 535,811 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,969 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for approximately 0.7% of WCM Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. WCM Investment Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $194,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TMO. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at about $265,775,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,955,941 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,491,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929,802 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at about $628,350,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,824,726 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,771,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,140 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 112.6% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,400,982 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $494,098,000 after acquiring an additional 741,998 shares during the period. 88.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 3,218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.38, for a total value of $1,294,858.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,773,091.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.40, for a total value of $8,088,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 260,446 shares in the company, valued at $105,324,362.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 173,868 shares of company stock valued at $71,253,379. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMO stock traded up $11.40 on Friday, reaching $431.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,733,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,310,642. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.55 billion, a PE ratio of 46.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $416.70 and its 200 day moving average is $353.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $250.21 and a one year high of $441.96.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 18.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.13%.

TMO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $352.00 to $436.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, July 6th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $455.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $444.31.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

